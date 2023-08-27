Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 2.2 %

Premier stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premier

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.