M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get M&G alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&G

Insider Buying and Selling

M&G Price Performance

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 2,100 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969 ($5,063.79). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 185 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.62, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.93).

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.