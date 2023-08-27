Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258 in the last three months. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6,556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

