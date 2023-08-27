ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after acquiring an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,325,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,752,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $77.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.