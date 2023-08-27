ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

