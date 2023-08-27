HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
XWEL opened at $0.21 on Friday. XWELL has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 95.06%. Equities analysts expect that XWELL will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
