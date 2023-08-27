HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL opened at $0.21 on Friday. XWELL has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 95.06%. Equities analysts expect that XWELL will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL

XWELL Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XWEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XWELL in the first quarter worth $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XWELL during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XWELL during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Featured Stories

