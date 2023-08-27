Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of HE opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

