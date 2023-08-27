GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

GPS opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

