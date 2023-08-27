Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

