Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,802 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,802 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.43 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

