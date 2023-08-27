Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,192 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,973 shares of company stock worth $1,697,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

