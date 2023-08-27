Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 199.41% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

