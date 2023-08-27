Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $385,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

