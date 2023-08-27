Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Protalix BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on PLX

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.