Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

