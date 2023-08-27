Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.