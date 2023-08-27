California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 24,638 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Marqeta worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta Stock Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.