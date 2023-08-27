California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,974,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $329,198. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

