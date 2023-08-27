Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.22.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.71. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.