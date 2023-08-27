Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.17 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

