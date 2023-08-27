Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $917.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

