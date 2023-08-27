Barclays PLC Lowers Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 21.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.