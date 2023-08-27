Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $262.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

