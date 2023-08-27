ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASX stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after buying an additional 9,418,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 75.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,004 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

