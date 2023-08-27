Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,550,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.