Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the software’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Altair Engineering worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,811.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,205,598 in the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

