Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

ALPN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

