41,304 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $59,489,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 680.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 623,781 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

