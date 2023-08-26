US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

