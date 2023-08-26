Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNVR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

