Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$80.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.23. The stock has a market cap of C$147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$76.32 and a 1-year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.