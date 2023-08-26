Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.37 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.