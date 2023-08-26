SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

