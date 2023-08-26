Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,616 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HONE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.