Robert W. Baird Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

FL stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

