Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

