Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NetApp worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.