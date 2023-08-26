Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Haemonetics worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

