Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 451,506 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

