Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of ALLETE worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ALLETE by 174.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALE opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.