Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Resideo Technologies worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

