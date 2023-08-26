Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,980 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE PK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

