Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 14,963.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 236,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $22.53 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.