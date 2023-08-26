Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

PK stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

