O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

