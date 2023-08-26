Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $81,157.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,219.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,401. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.