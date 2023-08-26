Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 203.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.52 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

