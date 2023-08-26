Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

