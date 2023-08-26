Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,832 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

