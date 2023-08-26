Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,220 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

